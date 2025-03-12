Anika Noni Rose Reacts to Disney’s Canceled ‘Princess and the Frog’ Series

Days after it was reported that Disney+ has axed the highly anticipated Princess and the Frog animated series, its star, Anika Noni Rose who voiced Princess Tiana, is expressing her disappointment.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that the streaming service is opting for shorter form projects. Executives reportedly worked to re-envision the series in several ways but couldn’t come to an agreement. A future shortform series is possible.

“I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana’s journey in series form has been cut short,” Rose wrote on Instagram. “The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators and an amazing music team.”

“As hurtful as it is for anything you’ve put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a ‘Tiana Special Event’ airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who’ve been championing not just the series, but a ‘Princess and the Frog’ sequel, tune in,” she continued. “And when I say tune in, I mean, tell your friends, family, coworkers, babysitters; tell all the people you know who have loved Princess Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte, Mama Odie and the magic they’ve created together over the years, and make sure you are watching. Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing. Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can.”

Shortform shows, such as Bluey, which Disney+ licenses, have become popular. Bluey was the most watched show in the U.S. last year, according to Nielsen. Past original shortform streaming projects for Disney+ include the Emmy-award winning Zootopia+ and Baymax!