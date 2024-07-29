Amy Schumer's Hulu Show Canceled: No Season 3 for 'Life & Beth'

Amy Schumer's two-season dramedy, Life & Beth, has been canceled by Hulu. The series was created by and starred the comedian. The second (and now final) installment of the show debuted on the streamer in February 2024. The series followed Beth (Schumer) who had "a cool job, a great apartment" and a boyfriend (Kevin Kane) "who's a New York eight," who realizes she's not happy with her life after the death of her mother. After moving back to her childhood home on Long Island, she considers restarting her life and develops a relationship with a local guy (Michael Cera), per The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumer also wrote and directed the series, which is loosely based on her own experiences. She previously joked that it's "30-some percent" fictional in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when season two debuted this winter. "There are some elements that are obviously exaggerated, but some of it is direct from my life and conversations that I've had, and other stuff is a collaboration from the writers and the actors. It really is an amalgamation of everybody's lives," she said at the time.

When asked about a potential third season, Schumer told TVLine during the season 2 press run that she and Cera "both really would love to do it," but there wasn't a set plan. "I think that's something nice about the show," she said. "We really want it to feel organic. So any sort of ideas that we might have, we're very down to let them go for something that feels better [in the future]."

The series premiered in March 2022. It appears the reason for the cancellation may have been due to low viewership. THR reports the show did become part of Nielsen's top 10 streaming lists during either of its two seasons. It's the latest among the streamer's long list of canceled shows.