‘American Crime’ Star Joins Season 4 of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story has added an American Crime star to its growing cast.

Variety reports that Joey Pollari will star in the fourth season of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix anthology.

Pollari joins previously announced cast members Ella Beatty, Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall, and Vicky Krieps. He is set to portray John Morse, Lizzie Borden’s uncle. The new season will examine the infamous crime, trial, and aftermath. Borden allegedly killed her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts in the early 1890s with an axe. She was tried and acquitted of the murders, and no one else was charged. Beatty will undertake the titular role, while Hunnam, fresh off his lead role in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, will play Borden’s father, Andrew. Hall will play her stepmother, Abby.

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Just like Hunnam, Pollari can also recently be seen in The Ed Gein Story, where he appeared in three episodes as Psycho star Anthony Perkins. He is best known for his role as Eric Tanner in the second season of ABC anthology crime drama American Crime in 2016. Additional credits include Things Like This, SEAL Team, Sugar, Love, Simon, Saint George, Eden, Profile of a Killer, The Inbetweeners, and Avalon High.

Up next, Pollari will be seen in a different Murphy project, The Beauty, on FX. Premiering on Jan. 21, it stars Hall, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher. The series centers on a sexually transmitted disease that makes its victims gorgeous before turning fatal. Pollari is also set to star in the upcoming drama short Quiet alongside Bella Azzata, Monroe Cline, Devin Craig, and Kimberly Crossman.

(Photo by Ryan Green/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JOEY POLLARI

While Monster has seen its fair share of controversies each season, that hasn’t stopped Murphy or Netflix from creating more stories. A premiere date for Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story has not been revealed, but with the cast already confirmed, the wait will be worth it. It’s hard to predict when to expect the show, but more information will likely be released in the coming months.

If anything, Monster: The Ed Gein Story has been making its rounds during awards season. Hunnam may have lost Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries at the Critics’ Choice Awards, he is still up for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for the Golden Globes this weekend. He’s up against some stiff competition, but you never know what could happen.