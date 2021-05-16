✖

Another Amazon series with a decent following recently has ended, and the show's main star has spoken out. According to TV Line, the thriller series Absentia won't come back for a fourth season. Season 3, which began streaming in July 2020 will be Absentia's last. Series star Stana Katic has since issued a statement on the news, expressing her love for the show, the cast, and the fans.

"When they asked me in January 2017 if I was ready to spend three years in Bulgaria shooting a cable TV series, I had no idea what I was in for," Katic wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I could never have imagined the creative partnerships and the friendships that would form and enrich my life. Three seasons was the perfect amount of space for a beautiful, complicated and wonderfully fulfilling journey."

She continued, "We took our protagonist on the path of victim to survivor to … empowered architect of her own future, which is a journey I hope we can all have after this confounding year. And although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, Absentia was always meant to be only 3 seasons, & I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially Emily and her loved ones."

Katic went on to thank the show's crew and producers. "I’m proud of our team for bringing themselves to this project in order to bring life to Absentia. Thank you to Sony, Amazon, AXN, Showcase & all affiliates for your support of our special show," she wrote. "A big shout-out to all of our stellar directors, to exec producer, Julie Glucksman, and to our showrunner Will Pascoe. You all led with heart and passion; and Will, I sincerely hope the studio will take you up on your offer to pen a graphic novel version of Absentia."

She then directly addressed fans of the drama series. "To our audience, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for joining us on this special journey," the actress wrote. "It is because of YOU that our show was a great success for its broadcasters. It’s because of YOU that we get to entertain you and be storytellers. And whatever projects this tribe of rebel storytellers goes to next, I hope you’ll follow them all."

Finally, Katic concluded her message by writing, "Last but not least, to my cast and crew, it’s been an honor—you are all the best in the business. And I mean that wholeheartedly. Here’s to the next time!"