Watch: First Look at Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Amazon Series

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for their new series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which stars The Office’s John Krasinski in the title role.

In addition to Krasinski, the series also stars Abbie Cornish (Geostorm), Mena Massoud (The 99), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Peter Fonda (3:10 to Yuma), Wendell Pierce (The Wire).

Krasinski also executive produces the series alongside Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Transformers:

The Last Knight).

Interestingly, this is not the first time Krasinski and Bay have worked together on a project, as Bay directed the actor in 13 Hours:

The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi back in 2016.

This new series sees Krasinski become the 5th actor to portray Tom Clancy‘s iconic Jack Ryan character.

He was first portrayed by Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October (1990), then most famously, and most frequently, by legendary actor Harrison Ford in both Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994).

In 2002, Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears, and most recently the character was portrayed by Chris Pine in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014).

No official premiere date has been revealed yet, but Amazon has confirmed that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will debut in 2018, exclusively for Amazon Prime members.