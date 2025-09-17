Amazon Prime Video Renews Hit Mystery-Thriller Series After Months of Speculation

Get ready for another summer on Beechwood Island.

Following months of speculation, Amazon has renewed the YA mystery psychological thriller We Were Liars for Season 2 on Prime Video, Deadline reports.

All eight episodes of the series, based on E. Lockhart’s 2014 novel of the same name, premiered on June 18. In July, Prime Video’s Head of TV Vernon Sanders told the outlet there was a plan in motion for a potential second season, with the writers “hard at work.” He continued, “We’ve been really excited by the results we’ve seen there, and it’s one of the shows that I hope will have some positive news to report soon.”

Jessie Redmond/Prime

We Were Liars “follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.”

Developed by showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie, the series also stars Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, and David Morse. In a statement, Plec and Mackenzie said they loved “making this show with so many spectacular humans.”

“The fan response was truly special,” they continued. “There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island, and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.”

Jessie Redmond/Prime

“MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for Season 2, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well,” Lockhart added.

While it hasn’t been confirmed what the premise of Season 2 will be, it can be assumed that it will follow the second book in the series, prequel Family of Liars. It takes place over two decades prior to the events of We Were Liars, centering on yet another Sinclair family secret told from the perspective of eldest Sinclair sister, Carrie (Gummer), and a dark secret she’s held since she was a teenager. The Season 1 finale even set up Season 2, with Carrie talking to the ghost of her son Johnny (Zada), who isn’t quite ready to leave, which is similar to how Family of Liars begins.

Jessie Redmond/Prime

“The Season 2 renewal of We Were Liars is yet another testament to Julie and this cast and crew’s extraordinary talent,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “This series, which Julie and Carina crafted so beautifully from E. Lockhart’s beloved books, absolutely deserves a deeper dive. And we’re grateful to Amazon MGM for their collaboration and partnership.”

“Delving deeper into the thrilling world of E. Lockhart’s novels with a second season of We Were Liars was a no-brainer,” said Laura Lancaster, Head of Co-Production and Ongoing Series, Amazon MGM Studios. “Along with our talented cast, showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie did a marvelous job bringing the novels to life for our global Prime Video customers, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for Season 2.”