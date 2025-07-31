Prime Video Exec Shares Plans for Potential ‘We Were Liars’ Season 2

We Were Liars ended on a cliffhanger for its first season, and a Prime Video executive is sharing details about a potential second season.

All eight episodes of the adaptation of the E. Lockhart novel of the same name premiered in June.

Both the book and show follow “Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty – known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond – but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.”

The season finale ended on Mamie Gummer’s Carrie Sinclair, the eldest Sinclair sister, talking to the ghost of her dead son, Johnny (Joseph Zada), and him not wanting to go. It’s almost exactly how Lockhart’s prequel book, Family of Liars, begins. The book takes place over decades before the events of We Were Liars, and is told from Carrie’s perspective, revealing even more dark secrets about the Sinclairs. While Season 2 has not yet been announced, Prime Video’s Head of TV, Vernon Sanders, told Deadline that there’s already a plan in place for a potential new season.

“Well, that’s one of the shows where the writers are hard at work, working on what a Season 2 would be,” he said. “We’ve been really excited by the results we’ve seen there, and it’s one of the shows that I hope will have some positive news to report soon. They’re hard at work in presenting us with material on a Season 2, and there’s been quite a clamor from fans of that show to keep the story going. So we’ll see.”

It’s a good sign for fans of the books and the series since Prime seems to be excited for what might be in store. Although We Were Liars’ Rotten Tomatoes score is not as high as people might hope, Sanders and Prime sound content with the feedback they’ve gotten about it. It’s unknown when news about a potential second season could come, but it might be any day now. People will just have to wait and see, and in the meantime, watch the first season on Prime Video and read the books by E. Lockhart. The author is also coming out with another book in the We Were Liars universe, We Fell Apart, later this year.