'FBI: International' Features Brutal Acid Attack Mystery
FBI: International Season 2, Episode 17 ("Jealous Mistress") aired via CBS on Tuesday night, and its main mystery revolved around a brutal incident. At the center of the episode — which Kristina Thomas wrote and Eduardo Sanchez directed — was a star ballerina who was attacked just as her career was taking off. And the type of attack wasn't just any standard means of violence. Instead, the mystery criminal used acid, throwing it in the victim's face while she was in a dark parking garage.
It was a brutal scene that shocked FBI: International watchers. There were lots of surprised reactions online, with most just in awe of such a nasty use of the unspecified chemicals. Scroll through to see some of the reactions from FBI: International viewers on CBS. To see how the mystery plays out, you can watch "Season 2, Episode 17 ("Jealous Mistress") once it begins streaming on Paramount+.
'FBI: International' Viewers Were Shocked by the Acid Scene
Dang! Acid to her face??!!#FBIInternational— *Lady Amaka*👑 (@1RedChica) April 12, 2023
"He threw acid in her face! Oh no!" one fan wrote. A second added, "That was horrible!"
Acid Is Not the Type of Attack You on CBS Shows Often
ACID 😱😱😱#FBIInternational— Ponytail of Justice (@FBI_jenzii) April 12, 2023
"Damn!!!! Not Acid!!!!" a third fan wrote. A fourth chimed in while live-tweeting, writing, "OMG. A prima ballerina is the victim of an acid attack."
'FBI: International' Viewers Thought It Was an Especially Twisted Episode
Acid to the entire side of her face, all because of jealuosy. #FBIInternational— 1/29 (@Bryanna_SillyMe) April 12, 2023
"What kind of sick bastard throws acid on somebody?" another shocked fan wrote. Someone else said, "Poor woman had acid thrown in her face."
CBS Viewers Immediately Started Guessing Suspects
#FBIInternational maybe it was that girl who was mad.— Brandon colon (@Brandoncolon4) April 12, 2023
"It's always the understudy that wants to be at the top," the live-tweeting fan remarked. "It could be her that threw the acid."
'FBI: International' — Official Synopsis for Season 2, Episode 17 "Jealous Mistress"
"The Fly Team heads to Vienna to find the culprit of an acid attack on a rising American prima ballerina. Also, Smitty receives some troubling intel from a familiar face, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+."
