'FBI: International' Features Brutal Acid Attack Mystery

FBI: International Season 2, Episode 17 ("Jealous Mistress") aired via CBS on Tuesday night, and its main mystery revolved around a brutal incident. At the center of the episode — which Kristina Thomas wrote and Eduardo Sanchez directed — was a star ballerina who was attacked just as her career was taking off. And the type of attack wasn't just any standard means of violence. Instead, the mystery criminal used acid, throwing it in the victim's face while she was in a dark parking garage.

It was a brutal scene that shocked FBI: International watchers. There were lots of surprised reactions online, with most just in awe of such a nasty use of the unspecified chemicals. Scroll through to see some of the reactions from FBI: International viewers on CBS. To see how the mystery plays out, you can watch "Season 2, Episode 17 ("Jealous Mistress") once it begins streaming on Paramount+.