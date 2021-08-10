CW Show Rushes up Netflix's Top 10 After New Season Drops

✖

Just a few weeks after All American Season 3 ended on The CW, the show's audience on Netflix is already bingeing the latest episodes. The show shot up to the third spot on Netflix's Top 10 overall, behind the family movie Vivo and the Netflix original series Outer Banks. All American is loosely inspired by the life of retired NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who serves as a co-producer on the series and appeared in three episodes as an assistant coach.

All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a wide receiver who transfers from South Crenshaw High School in South Los Angeles to Beverly Hills High to play football at the start of the show. He later goes back to Crenshaw High in Season 3. The ensemble cast includes Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Money Mazur, Taye Diggs, Jalyn Hall, and Chelsea Tavares. Los Angeles Rams wide receive DeSean Jackson appeared in Season 3.

(Photo: Art Streiber/The CW)

Viewers who checked out the show on Netflix and have already watched Season 3 do not have to worry about the show being canceled. All American was renewed for Season 4 back in February. Season 4 will debut on Oct. 25, 2021, so fans can expect Season 4 to arrive on Netflix in summer 2021.

"I personally don't have any information in regards to the storylines or what's going to happen," Christian, who stars as Asher Adams, told PopCulture in an exclusive interview recently. "I know timeline-wise, we pick up Season 4 right where we left off Season 3 of the championship game between Crenshaw and Beverley. So I know we're going to pick up right there and then we're going to kind of expedite our way through the rest of their last year of school, senior year."

All American debuted in October 2018. Like most shows on The CW, the live audience is never big, but the show has gained a sizeable following from streaming. The network is even developing a spin-off titled All American: Homecoming, with the backdoor pilot airing during Season 3.

"It's been a hell of a ride with them, shooting the pilot back in 2018 to getting picked up for the first season," Christian told us about the experience. "I remember sitting in my living room getting the phone call and then immediately calling my mom and just kind of telling her like, 'Hey, this is happening. This is for real right now.' To getting Season 2, Season 3, we just finished that up. Hell of a season shooting through the pandemic. We start Season 4 here relatively soon, so it's just been one non-stop journey and I'm incredibly grateful for it."

All American was created by April Blair, whose other credits include Gossip Girl, Into the Badlands, You, and Hart of Dixie. Greg Berlanti, who also works on The CW's DC Comics shows, is an executive producer. The show is produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and CBS Studios.