One of Adam Sandler's Best Movies Is a Hit Again on Netflix

A classic Adam Sandler movie is one of the top movies on Netflix. At the beginning of the year, Netflix brought back The Longest Yard, and fans love watching the movie as it's ranked No. 8 on the streaming service's top 10 movies in the U.S. list. The Longest Yard was also a big hit on Netflix this time last year, ranking as high as No. 3.

The film was released in 2005 and is a remake of The Longest Yard which was released in 1974 and starred Burt Reynolds. In the 2005 version, Sandler stars as Paul Crewe who is a former NFL quarterback accused of point shaving. He gets drunk one night and goes joyriding through San Diego causing a police chase. Crewe crashes the car and is sentenced to three years in prison since he was already on probation for five years.

THE LONGEST YARD (2005)

While in prison, Crewe is forced to assemble a football team to play against the guards. The Longest Yard also stars, Chris Rock, Nelly, Bob Sapp, Courteney Cox, Terry Crews, Bill Goldberg, Tracy Morgan, Michael Irvin and Burt Reynolds who starred in the 1974 version. The movie earned just a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes but grossed nearly $200 million worldwide.

"The first couple of days it was unbelievable," Goldberg said in a 2005 interview with CommingSoon.Net. "We were trying to kill each other. You had actors that had played football, World League guys and NFL Europe guys that play now who are hot to trot. They wanted to hit somebody. The first thing I did was get into an Oklahoma drill, one on one live with somebody. That was the first day! It was awesome. The first time I hit somebody it was great."

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin also appeared in the film and shared his experience working with Sandler. "It was really cool, Austin said in a 2005 interview with IGN. T"hat guy is a huge star. He's super funny and I'm a big fan, but I'd be doing my scenes, and he would come out and have me try different things. He's an A-list celeb and yet he took the time to help me out. He's a big wrestling fan." Sandler has starred in and produced several sports movies in his career, including Happy Gilmore, The Benchwarmers, Uncut Gems, Home Team (to be released this month) and Hustle, which is set to be released this year.