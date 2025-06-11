A Star-Studded Heist Movie and Its Sequel Are in Netflix’s Top 10 List This Week

A lot of Netflix subscribers are fond of magic tricks this week.

The first two movies in the Now You See Me franchise are at #5 and #6 in this week’s Netflix top ten charts.

The series revolves around The Four Horsemen, a group of magicians who use their stage shows as a way to commit elaborate heists. A third film is set to release in theaters later this fall, with a fourth coming after. Both films have been commercially successful, raking in over $300 million at the box office.

The first film revolves around the group pulling off a Paris bank heist while doing a magic show in Las Vegas, while the second sees the group sabotage a corrupt tech CEO by stealing an important computer part.

The main characters are card shark Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), hypnotist Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), pickpocket Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), and escape artist Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher). Mark Ruffalo plays the FBI agent desperate to catch the group, Morgan Freeman is a rival magician, and Michael Caine plays the group’s monetary sponsor. In the second film, Fisher is replaced by Lizzy Caplan.

Supporting actors in the first film include Conan O’Brien and Common, while big names like Daniel Radcliffe and Sanaa Lathan make appearances in the second film.

The first two Now You See Me movies are streaming on Netflix now. The third film, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, releases in theaters on November 14.