‘Now You See Me 3’ Gets Official Title, and a Sequel is Already in the Works

Ready for a little magic? Lionsgate has announced new details on the future of film series Now You See Me, which revolves around a group of magicians who pull off bank robberies during their casino stage shows.

The third movie is finished and will be released in theaters on November 14, with the title Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. (No, that is not an April Fool’s Joke.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

The third movie will see most of the previous stars reunite, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman.

Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa will join the Four Horsemen magic troupe as a new generation of illusionists-turned-thieves, and Rosamund Pike joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Judging by the prior movies, it’s likely a safe bet that she’s an FBI agent trying to catch the Horsemen red-handed in their criminal acts.

Ruben Fleischer, director of Zombieland and Venom, will helm the third and fourth entries in the Now You See Me franchise.

Fleischer addressed the crowd at Lionsgate’s CinemaCon panel, saying “Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was as much fun as making any movie in my career. It combines two of my favorite things—heist movies and magic—and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course I want to keep it going.”

It’s a reunion for Fleischer, Eisenberg, and Harrelson, as the three of them were all involved with Zombieland all the way back in 2009.