‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’: Matty Cardarople Talks His First Day on Set

As Netflix preps a second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, actor Matty Cardarople spilled some details on what it was like to film the show’s first episodes.

PopCulture.com talked with the actor, who portrays The Henchman of Indeterminate Gender, on what it was like step on the show’s set for the first time.

“It was very surreal,” he said. “It’s like going to your first day of school. You’re excited. You’re nervous. On the first day there, we had movie set chairs, and it was the first time I had my name on a chair. They had the eye symbol.”

Cardarople also dished on what it’s like as a young actor to share the screen with big names in the business, such as Neil Patrick Harris in ASoUE. He cited his experience acting with Owen Wilson one his first role in a major production, Drillbit Taylor.

“It really is (surreal) because you watch them as a kid, and it’s like, ‘How did I get here?’” he said. “Anything is possible when your dreams can come true. It’s also kind of nerve-racking because I remember being in a scene in Drillbit Taylor with Owen, with him improving with me, and I’m just like ‘What’s happening?’

“I was just so excited to be there. I’ve been on sets, but when they call ‘Action,’ they just keep rolling. It’s really the best thing in the world.”

All eight episodes of ASoUE season one are streaming on Netflix.