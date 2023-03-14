'A League of Their Own' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Prime Video

Prime Video just made a decision on a new season of A League of Their Own. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the women's baseball series has been renewed for Season 2, but it will be the final season for the show. The outlet also said that the second season will only have four episodes.

This comes after months of renegotiations with Sony Pictures Television (who produces A League of Their Own) to lower the show's licensing fee and after the cast had to sign new contracts since fewer episodes will be featured. The series is created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series as Carson. A League of Their Own also stars D'Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant, and the series is based on the 1992 film of the same name.

Shortly after the news of A League of Their Own Season 2 broke, Graham went to Twitter to share his thoughts. "The one thing I'll say at this moment: [A League Of Their Own] is not a small or niche show. The audience is domestic, but our understanding is that it's very big," Graham wrote. "It has outperformed many other shows that have been renewed. Journalists, please stop reinforcing the narrative that POC/Queer shows are inherently niche or small if you don't have data. That narrative is racist and homophobic and all the other stuff. Please cover these things with some thought and care."

The first season featured eight episodes and featured stories from players who are part of the LGBTQ community. It also included stories of Black women who were not allowed to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Season 1 received strong reviews, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received recognition from GLAAD (outstanding new TV series), the Independent Spirit Awards (for supporting actress Gbemisola Ikumelo) and the NAACP Image Awards (costume design).

The Hollywood Reporter says Graham and Jacobson pushed hard for a second season. Producers at Sony Pictures Television also worked with Amazon to reduce the licensing fee because Amazon wanted to cut the show's overall price tag and budget for a potential second season. There were also talks about doing a wrap-up movie for the series.