8 Best Movies Peacock Just Added for June 2025

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, isn’t just chock full of reality TV gems. The service has a shockingly large catalog of movies, with plenty of the biggest hits from the last few decades.

With so many films added to Peacock every month, it can be hard to know what’s worth clicking on. Here’s some of the best films added to the service this month.

The Big Lebowski

One of the most quotable movies of the late 90s, this Coen Brothers crime comedy starring Jeff Bridges and John Goodman is beloved by audiences worldwide. Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski (Bridges) is attacked in a case of mistaken identity, and is enlisted by another Jeffrey Lebowski to retrieve his wife after she is kidnapped for ransom by criminals. The plan becomes catastrophic when the Dude’s friend Walter (Goodman) schemes to keep the money for himself.

Every Jurassic Park movie

With Jurassic World: Rebirth on the way soon, there’s no better time to catch up on the world’s favorite dinosaur movies. Based on the novel series by Michael Crichton, the series revolves around a team of genetic scientists who have found a way to bring dinosaurs back to life and intend to create an amusement park featuring the massive creatures. Of course, in each film, something goes wrong and our cast of characters now have to fight for their lives on an island full of deadly, massive creatures.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Happy Pride Month! This classic road trip film features Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo as three NYC drag queens who take a road trip to Hollywood to compete in the “Drag Queen of America” pageant. The queens cash in their plane tickets to instead purchase a yellow Cadillac convertible from their friend John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt, and encounter plenty of fascinating characters on their cross-country journey.