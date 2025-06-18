8 Best Movies Paramount+ Just Added for June 2025

Paramount+ isn’t just known for its originals, like Yellowstone and Star Trek. There’s tons of great movies on the service, too.

With lots of new movies every month, it’s hard to know what’s worth pulling up. Here are the eight best movies added to the service this month.

Dog Day Afternoon

Al Pacino and John Cazale star in this heist drama about a man (Pacino) who unsuccessfully tries to rob a bank in an attempt to acquire the money his mistress needs for surgery. As the robbery goes awry, the gang of criminals take the bank employees hostage, and a tense standoff between cops and robbers begins. Based on a true story, this astounding thriller from legendary director Sidney Lumet (12 Angry Men) is not one to miss.

The Naked Gun series

One of the funniest series of films ever made, Leslie Nielsen plays Detective Frank Drebin in this spoof of American police procedurals. The franchise is popular for its use of goofy sight gags and clever wordplay, and is soon to be brought back to life later this year starring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Junior.

Indiana Jones 1-4

The first four adventures from Harrison Ford’s legendary adventure are now in one place. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr., an archaeology professor with a penchant for finding himself in all sorts of trouble during his globetrotting adventures, has been delighting audiences for years since George Lucas released Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. As for the fifth film, released by Disney in 2023… well, the less said about that one, the better.