5 Shows on Netflix to Fill the Void Left by ‘One Tree Hill’

Netflix announced Wednesday that One Tree Hill would be leaving the streaming service in October, and fans immediately went into a frenzy at the thought of the popular show not being available for instant binge-watching.

The beloved series aired on The WB and The CW from 2003 to 2012, and followed the lives of a group of high schoolers as they navigated their way through school, dating and eventually growing up.

Here, we present five shows to help you fill the void the loss of One Tree Hill will inevitably leave in your Netflix queue.

‘Gossip Girl’

Follow the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite as they scheme their way through high school and college in New York City. Starring Leighton Meester and Blake Lively, the teen soap is a dramatic look into the lives of a group of privileged teens and their occasionally tumultuous lives.

‘Riverdale’

With just one season under its belt, Riverdale has already made a name for itself as one of the most popular teen dramas on TV. Focusing on the murder of Jason Blossom, a privileged high schooler at the center of a powerful family, the CW drama’s first season contains enough intrigue, romance and cutting insults to keep you streaming.

‘Gilmore Girls’

Also set in a quaint small town, Gilmore Girls follows Rory Gilmore and her mom, Lorelai Gilmore, as they go to school and run a business, respectively, with plenty of charm and romance making this show a beloved classic. The series also features a pre-This Is Us Milo Ventimiglia, which is an extra bonus.

‘Friends’

While not set in high school, this iconic series also follows a group of friends as they navigate their way through life, with many of them dating each other at various points, much like the group in One Tree Hill.

‘The Vampire Diaries’

Sure, the focus of TVD is decidedly supernatural, but take away all the vampires, witches and other magical elements and you’re left with a teen drama that has plenty of milestone moments, including college years, love triangles and unbreakable friendships.

