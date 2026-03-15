48 Years After Premiere, Legendary ABC Show Hits Hulu’s Top 5

Hulu’s top 5 is typically filled with ABC’s scripted catalog, paired with the latest originals, like Love Story and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

However, a long-running unscripted show in ABC’s catalog — with a new episode about a disappearance — has hit No. 3 on Hulu right now, 48 years into its run.

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Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (March 15, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. 9-1-1

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Official Synopsis: “Procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

3. 20/20

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Official Synopsis: “20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.”

2. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

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Official Synopsis: “The pressure of the Kennedy name weighs on John. Carolyn impresses at Calvin Klein. An unlikely connection forms at a charity event.”

1. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

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Official Synopsis: “As #Momtok sends two of its members to Los Angeles to compete on Dancing with the Stars, the future of the group is called into question. A shocking return to “Vanderpump Villa” further threatens their stability at home.”