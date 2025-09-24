43 Titles Leaving Netflix in October 2025

With fall officially here, you can say goodbye to summer as well as these 43 titles, which will be leaving Netflix throughout the month of October. As the streaming service adds various movies, shows and original content to its library this month, it’s also axing a few select pieces of content you can find below.
Fans of the smash hit Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anyone But You will be disappointed, as it’s leaving later in the month. Some classic comedies, including American Pie, Billy Madison, Blades of Glory and Grown Ups are also leaving. But keep an eye out for shows and movies arriving on Netflix in October, including The Witcher Season 4 and The Perfect Neighbor. See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2025 here.
Below is the full list of movies and TV series leaving Netflix in October.
Leaving Netflix October 1
A Million Ways to Die in the West
A Night at the Roxbury
American Graffiti
American Pie
American Pie 2
Antz
Big Daddy
Billy Madison
Blades of Glory
Born on the Fourth of July
The Blues Brothers
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Dune
Focus
Friday Night Lights
Good Burger
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Krampus
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Old School
Road Trip
Rudy
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Talk to Me
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Zoolander
Leaving Netflix October 16
Circle
Leaving Netflix October 20
Anyone But You
Leaving Netflix October 23
Empire Records
Leaving Netflix October 24
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4