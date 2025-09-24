43 Titles Leaving Netflix in October 2025

With fall officially here, you can say goodbye to summer as well as these 43 titles, which will be leaving Netflix throughout the month of October. As the streaming service adds various movies, shows and original content to its library this month, it’s also axing a few select pieces of content you can find below.

Fans of the smash hit Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anyone But You will be disappointed, as it’s leaving later in the month. Some classic comedies, including American Pie, Billy Madison, Blades of Glory and Grown Ups are also leaving. But keep an eye out for shows and movies arriving on Netflix in October, including The Witcher Season 4 and The Perfect Neighbor. See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2025 here.

Below is the full list of movies and TV series leaving Netflix in October.

Leaving Netflix October 1

A Million Ways to Die in the West

A Night at the Roxbury

American Graffiti

American Pie

American Pie 2

Antz

Big Daddy

Billy Madison

Blades of Glory

Born on the Fourth of July

The Blues Brothers

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Dune

Focus

Friday Night Lights

Good Burger

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Krampus

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Old School

Road Trip

Rudy

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Talk to Me

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Zoolander

Leaving Netflix October 16

Circle

Leaving Netflix October 20

Anyone But You

Leaving Netflix October 23

Empire Records

Leaving Netflix October 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4