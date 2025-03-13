4 ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Poised for Massive Careers Once the Show Ends

As Netflix‘s hit series, Stranger Things approaches its final season in 2025, fans are eagerly watching to see which cast members will rise to even greater heights in Hollywood after the show concludes. While Millie Bobby Brown has already established a lucrative career outside the show with her Enola Holmes franchise and various production deals, she’s not the only cast member headed for success. Several other young actors from the ensemble have already begun establishing impressive careers beyond Hawkins, Indiana.

Sadie Sink

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 11: Sadie Sink attends Searchlight Pictures’ “O’Dessa” New York Screening at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Sadie Sink has rapidly emerged as one of the show’s breakout talents. Her portrayal of Max Mayfield captivated audiences, particularly in Season 4, where her emotional performance in the “Running Up That Hill” sequence showcased her remarkable range. Outside of Stranger Things, Sink has already proven her versatility with acclaimed roles in films like The Whale alongside Brendan Fraser and as the lead in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film, which has garnered over 900 million views.

Recent news confirms Sink’s rising star status, with Deadline reporting she’s been cast in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland. While details about her role remain under wraps, this high-profile addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe signals Hollywood’s recognition of her talent. With her strong screen presence and ability to balance vulnerability and resilience in her performances, Sink has demonstrated an emotional maturity beyond her years. Her Broadway background (she performed in Annie before Stranger Things) has given her a solid foundation in the craft, and her careful project selection shows she’s building a career based on artistic merit rather than just commercial appeal.

Joseph Quinn

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Joseph Quinn attends the Givenchy Paris Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de Caraman on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Despite appearing in just one season as Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn made an unforgettable impression on Stranger Things fans. His charismatic performance as the leader of the Hellfire Club quickly established him as a fan favorite, making his character’s fate all the more devastating.

Quinn’s post-Stranger Things trajectory has been impressive. He’s secured major roles in two highly anticipated 2024 films: Gladiator 2, directed by Ridley Scott, where he plays Emperor Caracalla, and A Quiet Place: Day One. Quinn’s background in British theater and television gave him a strong foundation before his breakout role. His previous appearances in shows like Game of Thrones and BBC productions demonstrated his versatility, but it was his electric performance as Eddie that truly showcased his ability to steal scenes while delivering emotional depth.

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard at the Deadline 2025 Sundance Film Festival Studio presented by Casamigos held at the Deadline Studio on January 27, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Deadline/Deadline via Getty Images)

As Mike Wheeler, Finn Wolfhard has been a central figure in Stranger Things since the beginning. Beyond the Netflix hit, Wolfhard has already established an impressive filmography, with prominent roles in major franchises like It and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

What sets Wolfhard apart is his diverse interests beyond acting. The 21-year-old has expressed a growing passion for directing and storytelling, suggesting his future in the industry might extend behind the camera. His musical talents as part of the band The Aubreys further showcase his artistic versatility.

Wolfhard has already directed a short film and expressed interest in filmmaking as a career path alongside acting. His early start in the industry has given him valuable experience working with accomplished directors like Andy Muschietti and Jason Reitman, experiences he can draw from in his own directorial pursuits. Unlike many child actors, Wolfhard has navigated the transition to young adult roles with apparent ease, avoiding typical pitfalls while continuing to build an impressive portfolio of work.

Caleb McLaughlin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 05: Caleb McLaughlin attends “Stranger Things” and Award Presentation To The Duffer Brothers (Variety Showrunner Award) during the 13th SCAD TVfest on February 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SCAD)

Caleb McLaughlin brought depth and authenticity to Lucas Sinclair, evolving from a skeptical kid to a mature young man throughout the series. Before Stranger Things, McLaughlin had already demonstrated his talents on Broadway, playing young Simba in The Lion King.

Since gaining fame through the Netflix show, McLaughlin has strategically diversified his roles, co-starring with Idris Elba in the critically praised Concrete Cowboy and appearing in The Deliverance opposite Andra Day. Industry observers note McLaughlin has the potential to become a Hollywood fixture, with his strong screen presence and dramatic range making him ideal for substantial character-driven roles. His careful selection of projects suggests he’s building a career focused on quality performances rather than temporary fame.

McLaughlin has also been outspoken about diversity in Hollywood and has used his platform to advocate for more representation, showing a maturity and awareness that extends beyond his acting abilities. His work with Elba, in particular, has been highlighted by critics who praise his natural screen presence and ability to hold his own alongside established stars.

As Stranger Things prepares for its final battle with the Upside Down, these four actors have positioned themselves for long-term success in the entertainment industry. By picking great projects, showing they can play many different roles, and letting their amazing talents shine, Sink, Quinn, Wolfhard, and McLaughlin are using their big break on Stranger Things as a springboard to exciting careers that will hopefully continue for years to come.