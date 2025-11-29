3 Iconic Comedy Movies Are Leaving Netflix on Nov. 30

Three iconic comedies are leaving Netflix in a matter of days.

With December right around the corner, the streaming giant is removing some favorites at the end of November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This includes three fan-favorite comedy movies that all coincidentally involve Saturday Night Live stars. Whether or not these films will return to Netflix or move to a different streamer is unknown, so fans only have the weekend to catch up on these movies. Sunday will be the final day that you can watch them on Netflix.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Play video

The first Austin Powers film will soon be removed from Netflix. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was released in 1997 and stars Mike Myers as the titular flamboyant British spy and his nemesis, Dr. Evil. A parody of the James Bond films and other popular culture from the ‘60s, Austin Powers centers on a secret agent and criminal mastermind who go into and come out of cryostasis at the same time as each other, as their conflict spans decades.

Myers serves as co-producer and writer of the franchise, which spans three films, all of which were directed by Jay Roach. International Man of Mystery also stars Elizabeth Hurley, Michael York, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling, Seth Green, and Mimi Rogers. It made $67.7 million at the box office on a $16.5-$18 million budget and received generally positive reviews. The film is regarded as one of the best comedy films of all time. 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember are also set to leave on Sunday.

Billy Madison

Play video

This iconic Adam Sandler favorite will be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Released in 1995, Billy Madison centered on Sandler’s titular character, who is a wealthy but immature man who has to repeat grades 1 through 12 in order to prove himself worthy of inheriting his father’s hotel empire. Bradley Whitford, Josh Mostel, Bridgette Wilson, Norm Macdonald, and Darren McGavin also starred. Steve Buscemi and Chris Farley appeared in uncredited roles.

Sandler co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Herlihy. Billy Madison was directed by Tamra Davis and made $26.4 million at the box office. It debuted at No. 1 at the North American box office, but received mixed reviews. Since its release, the film has developed a cult following and is often ranked among Sandler’s most popular works.

Coming to America

Play video

The 1988 John Landis-directed romantic comedy is also leaving Netflix this weekend. Based on a story originally created by Eddie Murphy, the film tells the story of Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zaumunda, who travels to the U.S. in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry and who will love him for who he is, not for his status or for having trained to please him.

Coming to America was written by David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein and starred Murphy and Arsenio Hall in various roles, as well as James Earl Jones, John Amos, Madge Sinclair, and Shari Headley. The film received generally positive reviews and grossed an estimated $288.8-$350 million on a $36 million budget. The sequel, Coming 2 America, was released in March 2021, but it is not available on Netflix. It is, however, available to stream for free on Prime Video.