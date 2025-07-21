3 Best Newly Added Kanopy Movies (July 2025)

Kanopy is one of the most slept-on streaming services by a mile. It’s totally free with your local library card, and has all sorts of movies you won’t find anywhere else.

The streamer adds new movies all the time with thousands already available, so it can be difficult to know what’s worth spending time on. Here are three of the best movies added this month.

Airplane!

One of the funniest, most endlessly quotable movies is available to stream on Tubi today. Airplane! quite literally features a joke every minute, with some of the funniest slapstick comedy and dark humor you’ll ever see. The movie itself is a parody of the “disaster film” genre focusing on an ex-fighter pilot now afraid of flying who must safely land a commercial flight after the pilot is incapacitated. In 2012, Empire magazine named Airplane! the funniest movie of all time.

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

This period-piece martial-arts drama from last year is ready to knock your socks off. Acclaimed action director Soi Cheang helms this surprisingly-heart-felt action flick set in 1980s Hong Kong, where deliquent youth Lok-kwan escapes his debt to a crime lord by entering the notorious Kowloon Walled City, a real-life massive enclave of scrap buildings and lawless behavior that existed until the Brits tore it down in 1993. Several legendary Hong Kong actors star, like Sammo Hung, Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, and more. This is one of the best action movies of the last decade—for example, there’s a part where four guys pick up a bad guy and use him as a jump rope. It’s a blast.

Bottle Rocket

Wes Anderson is well-known for his eccentric visual styles in movies like the Oscar-nominated The Grand Budapest Hotel and this year’s The Phoenician Scheme. Every director’s gotta start somewhere though, and Wes started with this indie heist comedy in 1992. Bonus: this is the acting debut for both Luke and Owen Wilson, who also helped write the script.