New Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Cujo’ In the Works

Stephen King’s story about a killer dog still has some bite. Cujo, his 1981 novel, is being adapted into a feature-length film yet again over at Netflix.

The novel was previously turned into a horror film starring Dee Wallace in August 1983—just four months before Christine, another King story, also hit the big screen.

The plot revolves around the Camber family’s friendly St. Bernard pup, named Cujo, who wanders into a cave and gets bitten by a rabid bat. The bite turns him into a ferocious killer with a taste for human flesh. A mom and son journey to the Camber house for car repairs, and quickly find themselves fighting for their lives as the car breaks down and Cujo’s murderous rampage is discovered.

Cujo is one of many Stephen King thrillers to be later turned into a feature film. Other examples include Carrie, The Shining, Children of the Corn, The Shawshank Redemption, IT, and most recently 2025’s The Monkey.

This new Cujo isn’t the only King adaptation soon to grace our screens, either. Francis Lawrence is currently adapting The Long Walk, Edgar Wright is making his own version of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring classic sci-fi flick The Running Man, HBO is currently filming a prequel to IT titled Welcome to Derry, and Mike Flanagan is adapting Carrie into a television series.

There are currently no further details on Netflix’s new adaptation of Cujo.