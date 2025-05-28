3 ‘Bad Ass’ Movies Just Added to Pluto TV

Danny Trejo and Danny Glover are Bad Ass in these action movies just added to free streaming service Pluto TV.

The series stars Danny Trejo (and, in the second and third movie, also Danny Glover) as two old men who take on skinheads, cartel members, corrupt cops, racists, evil hillbillies, and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They are exactly the kind of movie they sound like—if you like trashy action movies, may as well watch one with two of the most memorable character actors of a generation. Also, Ron Perlman is in the first one.

Trailers and descriptions for all three are just below this sentence.

Bad Ass

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A Vietnam veteran who becomes a local hero after saving a man from attackers on a city bus decides to take action when his best friend is murdered and the police show little interest in solving the crime.”

Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Frank Vega is back to kick ass and clean up Los Angeles. This time he is bringing his friend, Bernie.”

Bad Asses on the Bayou

Play video

Official Synopsis: Frank Vega and Bernie Pope return, this time to Louisiana in an attempt to find a kidnapped friend.