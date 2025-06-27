2 Movies and TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 27)

June is almost over, but Netflix is making a few final streaming additions before the month ends.

This week, the streaming giant is adding two new titles to its content catalog, joining other June additions like Ginny & Georgia Season 3, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, and FUBAR Season 2.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3

Premiere Date: Friday, June 27

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”

Squid Game: Season 3

Premiere Date: Friday, June 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

As Netflix makes a few final additions in June, no titles will be leaving the streaming library. However, the streamer is getting ready to ax several titles at the start of July.

Leaving 7/1/25

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

What was added this week?

Avail. 6/24/25

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/25/25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES