‘1883’ Won’t Be Airing a New Episode on Paramount+ Next Week

Yellowstone fans have been loving 1883, the new prequel series on Paramount+, but the hit show won’t be airing a new episode next week. The new series debuted its first two episodes in December, and has been debuting new episodes on Sundays, skipping only Jan. 2. The show will take a week off again, on Jan. 23, but will be back with Episode 6 on Sunday, Jan. 30. In the meantime, Paramount+ subscribers can always catch up on the past episodes, before the next one airs.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a Yellowstone spinoff that jumps back to tell the story of James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life. Sam Elliott also stars in the series, playing Shea Brennan, who Deadline described as “a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past.” Brennan is tasked with “guiding a group from Texas to Montana,” but they will quickly learn that he is not one to “suffer fools.”

In a statement on joining the cast of the new series, Elliott said, “It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us.” The former Ranch star continued, “The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Other stars of the Paramount+ exclusive series are Dawn Olivieri (Bright), Emma Malouff (American Crime Story), Anna Fiamora (A Shining Moment), Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained), Stephanie Nur (The Quest), Amanda Jaros (Insidious: The Last Key), Noah Le Gros (The Get Down) and Martin Sensmeier, who previously appeared in Yellowstone as a physical therapist. In 1883, he portrays a Comanche Native-American Warrior named Sam. The new show also features newcomers Alex Fine and Gratiela Brancusi.

Speaking about his approach to filming the new show, Sheridan explained that realism was crucial. “I don’t build a world with visual effects,” he said, per Us Weekly. “I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven’t seen. The audience today is so experienced. They’ve seen so much, so to move the audience becomes more and more difficult. It’s incredibly expensive and very difficult. But we can do it as John Ford did it. When you need 50 wagons, you’re going to see 50 [real] wagons.”