’13 Reasons Why’: When You Can Probably Expect Season 3

Netflix has still not announced when the third season of 13 Reasons Why will be released, but there was a vague hint in the streaming giant’s quarterly letter to shareholders.

Buried in the first quarter letter, sent out on April 16, is Netflix‘s forecast for the future. Netflix mentioned that it is looking forward to a “strong slate of goal content in the second half of the year,” which includes the new seasons of Stranger Things, The Crown, La Case de Papel (Money Heist) and the last season of Orange is the New Black. 13 Reasons Why was also listed among the shows returning in the second six months of 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

13 Reasons Why was picked up for a third season back in June 2018. Like the first two seasons, it will run 13 episodes.

The series was developed by Brian Yorkey and is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher. It has been controversial since it was released, as the first season dealt with the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), and the impact the death has on Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and her classmates.

In the second season, the show caused more uproar, as a scene featured a graphic sexual assault. Yorkey later defended including the scene, noting the producers’ dedication to showing a realistic look at the lives of young people.

“We’re committed on this show to telling truthful stories about things that young people go through in as unflinching a way as we can,” Yorkey explained to Vulture last year. “We fully understand that that means some of the scenes in the show will be difficult to watch. I think Netflix has helped provide viewers with lots of resources for understanding that this may not be the show for everybody, and also resources for people who do watch it and are troubled and need help.”

Yorkey said that even thought it might be intense for viewers, that it “doesn’t come close” to the pain experienced by students who go through this trauma in real life.

“When we talk about something being ‘disgusting’ or hard to watch, often that means we are attaching shame to the experience. We would rather not be confronted with it. We would rather it stay out of our consciousness,” Yorkey explained. “This is why these kinds of assaults are underreported. This is why victims have a hard time seeking help. We believe that talking about it is so much better than silence.”

While most members of the cast are coming back, Langford confirmed she will not. The actress, who became an overnight star thanks to the series, said her story has already been told.

“In a way, doing that scene in episode 13 [of Season 2], I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her,” Langford told Entertainment Weekly. “I guess if I could put Hannah’s life into season 1 and then say it was kind of like being in purgatory for season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her. It definitely felt like time.”

All episodes of 13 Reasons Why are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo credit: Netflix