’13 Reasons Why’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date in New Teaser

Netflix has revealed the premiere date for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

The fan-favorite series will return on May 18. The date came attached to a dramatic teaser trailer, viewable above, that features slow-motion studio shots of each of the main 13 Reasons Why characters.

Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh), Tony Padilla (Christian Navarro), Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) and Bryce Walker (Justin Printice) are are among the characters shown. Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), whose suicide was the main theme of the show's second season, is only shown in dramatic Polaroid photos.

It first shot shows Tony getting out of his car with a tape-in-hand as Alex sits in his passenger seat. Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) is then shown taking a selfie on her bed. Guidance counselor Kevin Porter (Derek Luke), who did not properly advise Hannah, is standing in his office.

Porter is seen grabbing a file about Bryce, who sexually assaulted several of his classmates in season 1. The trailer then transitions to Bryce sitting outside by his pool, pouring a drink. An unknown new female character is sitting next to him. Olivia is then shown trying to piece together the pieces of her daughter's suicide.

Clay is the final character shown, standing in his room. He is reading a note that says "The tapes were just the beginning."

As the shots go by, Polaroids fly around each scene and show battered versions of the featured characters.

The trailer is set to the song "I Feel You" by Depeche Mode.

While this teaser gives fans a vague idea of where the show is heading, no actual footage of the second season is shown.

This full-length trailer follows a brief teaser that was released earlier on Monday.

The brief 15-second-long silent clip shows little more than a single photo being developed, revealing and image of Hannah's face, followed by another photo that falls on top of it which has a piece of tape on it reading "The truth is developing."

The truth is developing. pic.twitter.com/rwCobzhbC0 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018

All episodes of 13 Reasons Why's first season are currently streaming on Netflix. All of season 2's episodes will be made available on May 18.

Photo Credit: Netflix