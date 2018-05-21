’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Rape Scene Sparks Outrage

The second season of 13 Reasons Why is sparking as much controversy as the first, thanks to a graphic scene of sexual assault.

According to The Wrap, the episode in question does begin with a statement reading, “The following episode contains graphic depictions of sexual assault and drug abuse, which some viewers may find disturbing. It is intended for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.”

The scene shows the bullied Tyler (Devin Druid) returning to high school after he was treated for his anger issues. Monty (Timothy Granderos) had other ideas and was not over Tyler making Bryce (Justin Prentice) pay for assaulting women.

Bryce wanted Monty to forget about it, but he refused. Monty and his friends attacked Tyler in a bathroom, pushing his head in a toilet and slamming him against a mirror. The scene shows Monty sexually assaulting Tyler with a broomstick and ends with Tyler bleeding out.

Viewers who quickly watched every episode of season two after its launch on Friday debated the scene on Twitter. Some thought it was unnecessary to show the assault, while others thought it was necessary.

“AFTER THAT BRUTAL SCENE WITH THE MOP AND TYLER, THIS SHOW NEEDS TO BE CANCELLED. Obviously the people behind this show only gives a f—k about shock value and not about rape or suicide,” one viewer wrote.

“SO IM FCKING DONE WITH 13 REASONS WHY 2 AND JUSTICE SUCKS AND MONTY AND BRYCE AND BRYCE’S PARENTS AND SONYA AND THE COACH OF LIBERTY TIGERS AND THE TEAM. Y’ALL DESERVE TO DIE,” another viewer wrote. “AND I FEEL PITY FOE TYLER FOR WHAT MONTY DID TO HIM.”

Others thought it was really important for viewers to see the assault.

“I agree that the Tyler’s moment in episode 13 was hard to watch, but what happened is true and some people go through that s—t, so if you think that was too much to watch, take a second and think what others have felt and no one talks about it,” one viewer wrote.

i agree that the tyler’s moment in episode 13 was hard to watch..

Another shared a personal story, writing, “All of y’all are pissed because Tyler got [sodomized] in with a broom #13ReasonsWhy2 .. but this happened at my former school to a kid I know. Multiple football players raped a 15-year-old boy with a broomstick. I heard about it I almost threw up. #13ReasonsWhy needed to show this.”

The first season of 13 Reasons Why faced criticism over its depiction of teen suicide, and Netflix later added a disclaimer to the show.

For season two, Netflix also created 13reasonswhy.info, which includes information on crisis text lines and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The site also includes episode guides and videos starring the show’s actors discussing bullying, depression, consent and addiction.