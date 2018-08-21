’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Score Raises for Season 3 of Netflix Series

The cast of Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why are getting significant raises for season 3.

According to Deadline, the core eight cast members of the popular Netflix original series, which debuted its second season in May, have closed contract renegotiations after scoring major raises for the upcoming third season.

It is reported that lead star Dylan Minnette, who will take the helm as lead character following Katherine Langford’s departure, will make $200,000 per episode during the 13-episode season, meaning that he will draw in roughly $2.6 million for the season. Remaining stars Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Ross Butler will reportedly make $135,000 per episode, a salary amount that will increase to $150,000 per episode should there be a fourth season.

It is believed that the pay increases for the cast may in part be due to the major pay increases that the stars of fellow Netflix original series Stranger Things got heading into season 3, with the cast believed to be making $250,000 per episode during their eight-episode season. Pay increases are not uncommon for the cast of successful shows following their second season.

Renegotiations for the cast of 13 Reasons Why were opened just before the start of production season, with the stars requesting raises equivalent to what they have since closed on. While it was feared that the renegotiations would possibly postpone the start of production, it is believed that all members of the cast were present for a table read and later a cast dinner.

The popular Netflix series, which was renewed for a third season in June, has drawn widespread criticism from Netflix subscribers, critics, and even the Parents Television Counsel, who urged the streaming giant to pull the series ahead of its season 2 debut.

However, both Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and showrunner Brian Yorkey have defended the controversial teen drama and its depiction of suicide, sexual assault, and bullying.

“We’re committed on this show to telling truthful stories about things that young people go through in as unflinching a way as we can,” Yorkey said. “We fully understand that that means some of the scenes in the show will be difficult to watch. I think Netflix has helped provide viewers with lots of resources for understanding that this may not be the show for everybody, and also resources for people who do watch it and are troubled and need help.”

In an effort to curb backlash and provide better warning for audience regarding what is depicted in the series, Netflix has since included a suicide warning video in front of episodes.

Seasons 1-2 of 13 Reasons Why are available for streaming on Netflix.