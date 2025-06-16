13 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (June 16)

The Netflix streaming library is growing this week with 13 new arrivals.

The new titles begin dropping into the catalog Monday with 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter, with even more films, series, and Netflix originals arriving throughout the week.

Netflix’s roundup for the week beginning Monday, June 16 also features a new comedy special from Justin Willman, which will debut on Tuesday alongside a new season of Kaulitz & Kaulitz and the documentary Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem. Later in the week, the streamer will add Season 2 of AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Season 8 of Somebody Feed Phil, and the new series The Waterfront, with other arrivals including all seven seasons of ABC’s Scandal, the Netflix Family title KPop Demon Hunters, and the original film Semi-Soeter.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Justin Willman: Magic Lover

Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 17

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Sleight-of-hand sorcery. Mischievous mind games. Mind-blowing illusions. Justin Willman conjures up laughs in a special where comedy and magic collide.”

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2

Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the fan-favorite series will return to continue giving viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Season 2 will follow the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season.”

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8

Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Fresh flavors and new friends await as globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal expands his culinary horizons to Amsterdam, Boston, Basque Country and more.”

The Waterfront

Premiere Date: Thursday, June 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.

As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever.

Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of coastal North Carolina, The Waterfront comes from prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line.”

Semi-Soeter

Premiere Date: Friday, June 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Power couple Jaci and JP find themselves in a bumpy predicament when a new work pitch for a baby brand forces them to play the perfect pretend parents.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 6/16/25

The Last Witch Hunter

Avail. 6/17/25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/18/25

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/20/25

KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

As new titles arrive in the streaming library this week, four others are bowing out.

Leaving 6/16/25

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving 6/17/25

Carol

Leaving 6/19/25

Migration