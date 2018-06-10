10 Netflix Shows You Should Want to Binge-Watch With Your Pets

Netflix rarely ever releases ratings and viewership statistics, but the streaming giant does know what shows you watch, even when you have your cat or dog sitting right next to you. A new study published Monday shows which 10 shows pet owners love to binge with their furry friends.

According to the study by Netflix, 71 percent of Americans feel their pets are the best binge partners.

Almost half of respondents admitted to moving from their seat during binge sessions so their pets could be more comfortable while 17 percent “bribed” their pets with treats to keep them sitting longer.

Thirteen percent of respondents said they even stopped watching some TV shows after it appeared that their pets did not like it.

The study was run by SurveyMonkey from Jan. 9-25 and based on just over 1,000 responses from U.S. Netflix viewers.

Here are the top 10 Netflix shows your pet will like binging with you, according to the study.

Stranger Things

Arguably Netflix’s most popular recent show, the sci-fi Stranger Things has been a big hit with even non-human viewers.

According to the study, one in three respondents always watch Netflix with a pet. Forty percent of respondents said their pets were the “best cuddlers,” so that’s why binging with them is the best.

Fuller House

Some pets might enjoy the nostalgia trip that is Fuller House, Netflix’s Full House follow-up series. It has not been a big hit with critics, but your pet probably does not care about that. He or she will see how much you enjoy the sitcom and the laughter will be contagious.

13 Reasons Why

We are not sure why pets would want to watch 13 Reasons Why, but the show landed on Netflix’s list of shows your pet will like to binge-watch with you. The series is about the 13 reasons why a high school girl completed suicide, and has been criticized for appearing to popularize teen suicide. Netflix has added a disclaimer to the series, but has not announced when season two will be released.

Orange Is the New Black

Pets do not like being put in cages, and will probably not become new fans after watching Orange is the New Black. They will probably latch on to the show’s ensemble cast of unique characters, who are unlike anything else on television. The show has already been renewed for two more seasons.

House of Cards

If your dog or cat is into political intrigue, you might want to watch House of Cards with them. Following the sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, Netflix ordered one final season of the show which will not star the disgraced actor. Instead, it will focus on Robin Wright Penn.

Black Mirror

The weird British anothlogy sci-fi series Black Mirror might be an odd choice to watch with your pet. Although the episodes are all stand-alone, they are united by the theme of dangerous technology. We become so reliant on new tech that we forget about the real world. Hopefully, we will not forget about our beloved pets.

Marvel’s Daredevil

If your pet has a superhero inside them, they might be interested in checking out Marvel’s Daredevil. The show’s first season launched Marvel’s Netflix TV universe and is still one of the best batches of episodes from the deal. After you finish Daredevil, your pets may want to check out Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher and The Defenders. Just do not make them watch Iron Fist.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was brought to life by Netflix with Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. After you binge watch the first two seasons with your pet, you will have to wait for a batch of seven more episodes, which will adapt the last four books of the series. The show has earned critical praise, with many finding it better than the Jim Carrey movie adaptation.

The Ranch

The Ranch could get your animals in a funny mood. The sitcom centers on the dysfunctional Bennett family, with Sam Elliott starring as the patriarch. Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson star as brothers in the first two seasons. During production of season three, Masterson was fired because of sexual assault allegations.

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul is the only non-original Netflix show to make this list. The Breaking Bad spin-off will be great for dogs hoping to learn the American legal system from Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Then again, if you really want to teach your pets how to be attorneys, you might want to pick a different mentor.