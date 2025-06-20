10 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube in June 2025

There’s no shortage of options for your June 2025 movie night thanks to YouTube!

With everything from a Tim Burton classic to a comedy cult phenomenon, an ‘80s hit and more, YouTube is a go-to destination for movie streaming at an unbeatable price (free with ads). Keep reading to see 10 of the best movies streaming on YouTube this month.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Synopsis: “Returning to the painstaking stop-motion animation he employed with amazing success in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton presents a hair-raising legend based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse while on a two-day trek to the village of his real bride-to-be. It is up to the groom’s flesh-and-blood fiancée, who has been pining for the arrival of her intended, to face her wraith-like rival and make peace with her by promising to live her dreams for her and by vowing to remember her always. Only then are the living bride and groom free to proceed with their own wedding ceremony in the warmhearted fable Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.”

You can watch Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride for free with ads here.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Synopsis: “Loaded with heart-pounding action and jaw-dropping stunts, prepare for the best Mission ever. With his elite organization shut down by the CIA, agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) race against time to stop the rise of a new global threat, The Syndicate, a dangerous network of rogue operatives turned traitors. To stop them, Ethan must join forces with an elusive, disavowed agent (Rebecca Ferguson) who may or may not be on his side as he faces his most impossible mission yet.”

You can watch Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation for free with ads here.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Synopsis: “This hilarious cult classic features a host of unforgettable characters, including Kip, Pedro, Uncle Rico and Napoleon himself, the unlikely hero with a red ‘fro and sweet dance moves.”

You can watch Napoleon Dynamite for free with ads here.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Synopsis: “Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis star in Robert Zemeckis’ outrageously entertaining comedy about greed, vanity, sex and immortality.”

You can watch Death Becomes Her for free with ads here.

Bye Bye Birdie (1963)

Synopsis: “Musical about a rock ‘n roll singer about to be drafted, and his songwriter manager whose romantic complications are compounded by a small-town girl.”

You can watch Bye Bye Birdie for free with ads here.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Synopsis: “A troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes, after he narrowly escapes a bizarre accident.”

You can watch Donnie Darko for free with ads here.

Heathers (1989)

Synopsis: “Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other girls’ cruel behavior. When Veronica and her new boyfriend, J.D. (Christian Slater), confront clique leader Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) and accidentally poison her, they make it appear a suicide. Soon Veronica realizes that J.D. is intentionally killing students he does not like. She races to stop J.D. while also clashing with the clique’s new leader, Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty).”

You can watch Heathers for free with ads here.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Synopsis: “From Tim Burton comes an unforgettable fairy tale starring Johnny Depp, Wynona Ryder, Dianne Wiest and Vincent Price as the Inventor. Once upon a time in a castle high on a hill lived an inventor whose greatest creation was named Edward. Although Edward had an irresistible charm, he wasn’t quite perfect. The inventor’s sudden death left him unfinished, with sharp shears of metal for hands. Edward lived alone in the darkness until one day a kind Avon lady took him home to live with her family. And so began Edward’s fantastical adventures in a pastel paradise known as Suburbia.”

You can watch Edward Scissorhands for free with ads here.

Freedom Writers (2007)

Synopsis: “Hilary Swank stars in this story about a teacher in a racially divided school who gives her students what they’ve always needed – a voice. Swank plays Erin Gruwell, the real-life teacher at Long Beach’s Wilson High who inspired her students to overcome the gangs that divided them and the education system that forgot them. Based on the book The Freedom Writers Diary and supported by a cast of first-time actors who drew from their actual experiences on the street, Gruwell teaches us all an important lesson about tolerance and trust.”

You can watch Freedom Writers for free with ads here.

Face/Off (1997)

Synopsis: “Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who has boarded a plane in Los Angeles. After the plane crashes and Troy is severely injured, possibly dead, Archer undergoes surgery to remove his face and replace it with Troy’s. As Archer tries to use his disguise to elicit information about a bomb from Troy’s brother, Troy awakes from a coma and forces the doctor who performed the surgery to give him Archer’s face.”

You can watch Face/Off for free with ads here.