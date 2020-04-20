'The Princess Bride' Streaming on Disney Plus Starting on May 1

It has been announced that The Princess Bride will start streaming on Disney+ starting on May 1. The streaming service announced the plans on Twitter, having the films stars Robin Wright and Cary Elwes reveal it in a video clip. The classic fantasy film is currently available to rent from some online streaming services.

In the clip, the co-stars are seen joking about their inability to to use technology as they get older, having come a long way since their younger days. After laughing a bit, the two friends banter some more, and then reveal the big news. Notably, The Princess Bride was originally released in 1987, making it nearly 35 years old. The clip ended with Elwes referencing his classic line, "As you wish," and Wright saying, "Oh my Westley."

In 2017, to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, Elwes spoke with PopSugar about his time on the film, and how he came to be involved. "I was shooting a film in Berlin at the time that Rob [Reiner, director] was starting to put the production together," Elwes told the outlet. "He flew out to Berlin to meet me, so I read for him, and I told him in the room that I'd read the book. William Goldman loomed very large in my home. Both my father and my stepfather were big fans of his, so he was quite the household name. It made me that much more excited to get the role."

He went on to address the sad reality that the film was not originally considered a hit. "I think we were all disappointed that it didn't quite get the traction we wanted, since we put a lot of hard work into it and thought it was a lovely movie," Cary Elwes, who starred as the dreamy Westley, revealed on a recent phone call with me in light of the film's anniversary this year. "Luckily for us, the invention of the VCR breathed new life into our movie. The Princess Bride had been dead for 10 years, so we were so grateful for that invention, because that's when the movie found its audience. Kind of like when Wizard of Oz found its audience on TV." Additionally, Elwes previously write a book of behind-the-scenes stories from the film, titled, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From the Making of The Princess Bride.