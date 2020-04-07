Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

As the world enters a new week, Netlix is freshening up its content offerings. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant will begin stocking a total of nine new titles in its streaming library, making sure that viewers have plenty to keep them occupied as they practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Of the new additions, all are Netflix original films and series, spanning a number of genres including comedies, romcoms, and anime. The new additions will feature the Netflix debut of one former WWE wrestler, the latest installment of one popular Japanese reality series, and even the tale of two estranged brothers who find themselves running a brewery together. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Big Show Show' Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is headed to Netflix in The Big Show Show, a brand-new multi-camera a comedy that finds the wrestling legend raising three daughters with his wife in Florida. The series debuted on Netflix on Monday, April 6. Speaking to PopCulture.com, series star Allison Munn said it is perfect for people of all ages and that it will "fill that need" for shows the whole family can watch together. "I just feel like Netflix has done a great job, and our writers, Jason Berger and Josh Bycel have really gotten the tone right because I know as a mom I'm always looking for shows to watch with my kids," she said. Munn also teased that the series has "some very exciting — in the wrestling world — some very exciting guest stars."

'TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3' Come Tuesday, April 7, Netflix will be stocking the latest installment of the popular Japanese reality series Terrace House. The series follows six strangers, three men and three women, as they move into a house to spend the summer, the cameras rolling as drama and relationships develop. Terrace House: Tokyo finds six strangers moving into a house in the Setagaya ward of Tokyo, Japan, with part three seeing life in Tokyo continuing and new bonds forming and being tested.

'Hi Score Girl: Season 2' Haruo, Akira and their friends are leveling up in Season 2 of Hi Score Girl. The Netflix original anime, based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Rensuke Oshikiri, is described s a romantic comedy anime series that follows the life of gamer Haruo Yaguchi who becomes unlikely friends with rival classmate Akira Ono. Set to debut on Thursday, April 9, Season 2 of the series will find Haruo and Akira moving onto high school and training at arcade fighting games along the way. The series is voiced by ohei Amasaki andJohnny Yong Bosch as Haru and Salumi Suzushiro and Christine Marie Cabanas as Akira.

'Brews Brothers' Two estranged brothers will find themselves forced back together in Netflix's newest comedy series, Brews Brothers, which is set for a Friday, April 10 premiere. From brothers Greg Schaffer (That '70s Show, Notes From the Underbelly) and The League creator Jeff Schaffer, the comedy follows estranged brothers Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, who find themselves running a brewery together. Described as "beer geniuses," they "know everything there is to know about brewing beer," though they struggle to know something about being a family. The series stars Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle, Carmen Flood, and Marques Ray.

'Love Wedding Repeat' Come Friday, Netfix will be stocking a brand new romantic comedy to its library. Love Wedding Repeat, the latest romcom to join the streamer's expansive content catalogue, Jack juggles everything from an angry ex-girlfriend to a misplaced sleep sedative as alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as he tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect day, potentially leading him to finding the love of his own life. Written and directed by Dean Craig, the film stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

What else is being added this week? Making sure there are more than enough options for every subscriber, the streamer will be stocking four additional titles for a grand total of nine new additions. Avail. 4/10/20:

LA Originals – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

La vie scolaire – NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event – NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail – NETFLIX FILM