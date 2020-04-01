'Tiger King': Joe Exotic Reportedly Under Coronavirus Quarantine in Wake of Prison Transfer

Joe Exotic has become quite the sensation in the wake of Netflix's latest hit documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The series has sat atop the streaming services' Top 10 daily rankings for quite some time and even atop the Rotten Tomatoes chart.

In the case of Exotic, he is unable to respond to the show's stunning success due to him being in prison. As seen in the seven-episode first season, Exotic is serving a 22-year jail sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire among a slew of other charges regarding animal endangerment. While he may be unable to publicly comment, the producers of the show did share an update on how he reacted when he was informed about his newfound celebrity status. He's reportedly "over the moon" to be famous according to the series' co-directors, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

In a new development regarding Exotic, he actually finds himself in quarantine now according to TMZ amid a prison transfer from a country jail to a federal facility in Fort Worth, Texas. As a result of being placed in isolation, which is now a standard procedure for transfers amid the coronavirus outbreak, Exotic is unable to make any contact without the outside world until it's lifted. That mean he's unable to make calls or answer emails, which is something he reportedly has been doing a lot of with his newfound fame.

A source to TMZ said that "he had to hit pause on basking in the glory."

While Exotic has found himself in the headlines more than he ever expected, old videos of him on his YouTube channel have resurfaced, with one in particular shining a pretty dark light on his character. A user on social media dug up a clip of Exotic having a brief tirade about not being able to use the N-word.

"What is going on here in this country is absolutely pathetic," Exotic begins the clip. "I can't say the N-word but you can get on YouTube and watch any black man's rap video and they're calling each other the N-word. What the hell? Is this discrimination, I'm white I can't say the N-word but they can."

In a since-deleted Facebook post by Jeff Lowe, who took over Wynnewood Zoo from Exotic, the eventual informant that helped spearhead Exotic's investigation called him a "monster."

All seven episodes of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness can be streamed on Netflix.