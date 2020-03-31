'Tiger King' Fans Are Totally Grossed out Over Walmart Meat Truck Scenes

There's a lot to marvel at in the Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Exotic animal smuggling, arson, disappearances, suspected murder and ritualistic cults are just some of the things going on in the show's seven episodes. But there is one aspect that's got viewers hung up: the Walmart meat truck.

The story centers on the now-famous Joe Exotic, who used to run The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in rural Oklahoma. While it explores some of the often nefarious interconnectedness between his place, and other sanctuaries and private zoos, much of the day-to-day operations were caught on film. This includes the expensive task of feeding 200-plus big cats, along with assorted bears, alligators and other deadly animals. To help offset the cost, Joe Exotic was feeding the cats literal truckloads of expired meat he'd get from Walmart. But that's not all.

Joe Exotic's park has a number of employees, who lived in trailer homes on-site and paid $150 a week (before taxes). To help his employees out, they'd get the first pick of the expired meat, which was often all they had to eat. If that weren't enough, it's later revealed that the animal park would use the expired meat to make pizzas, which were sold to their many customers.

As one might imagine, people had thoughts.