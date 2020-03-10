Netflix Shows: Today's Top 10

It was a big week at Netflix, with new shows dropping and new seasons of old favorites as well. The service's recently added "Top 10" list is getting a good field test, showing what has the power to hold its position and what can be knocked off the bottom. Netflix added 16 new titles to its library this week, including 14 Netflix original series or films. The streaming giant is working hard to compete with its growing field of opponents, including Disney+, Apple TV+ and others. Despite all the concern over the so-called "streaming wars," Netflix has not seemed to lose much ground since newcomers to the industry launched. The service still has must-see originals, and in the meantime it seems to be re-evaluating everything from its interface to its release strategy to better serve consumers. First and foremost, of course, the company is focused on making quality content, and in that regard it is still thriving. Here is a look at the top 10 series streaming on Netflix today.

10 -Toy Boy If you’re looking for a new series to binge, Toy Boy on Netflix is it. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/VTRDHTITG5 — WayneDavid81 (@WayneDavid81) March 3, 2020 At the bottom of Tuesday's list is Toy Boy, a Netflix original series about a male stripper trying to prove he is innocent of the murder that kept him in prison for seven years. The show was released in Spain back in September, but it just hit many other countries at the end of last month. It appears new fans are catching up.

9 - Narcos: Mexico (Photo: Netflix) Fans are also making their way through the new season of Narcos: Mexico, which premiered on Feb. 13. The show is one of the Netflix's most successful originals, and the new Top 10 feature may be giving the general public a better idea of how long it takes people to watch a season of TV, even when it is dropped on Netflix all at once.

8 - Locke & Key (Photo: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix) Netflix's series adaptation of the supernatural horror comic book Locke & Key remains at number 8 on the list, now over a month since its release. The show follows three siblings unraveling the mysteries of their father's old house and the magic that lives inside of it. It has not officially been renewed for a second season yet, but based on fan reception so far many are hopeful.

7 - I Am Not Okay With With (Photo: Netflix) Netflix has consistently done well with coming-of-age dramas, and the lastest hit seems to be I Am Not Okay With This. The show is another comic book adaptation, centering around an angsty teenage girl with budding superpowers.

6 - The Office (Photo: NBC) Try as it may, Netflix may take years to develop a sitcom with the universal love and re-watchability of The Office. The NBC show remains a top priority for many streaming customers, who binge-watch the show again and again as a means of comfort and familiarity. Today's list shows just how valuable it really is.

5 - Castlevania (Photo: Netflix) The animated TV adaptation of the Castlevania video games is going stronger than ever on Netflix. Season 3 of the show was released on March 5, and it sent the series skyrocketing to the top of the list. With any luck, it will make an impact big enough to get a fourth season ordered.

4 - Altered Carbon (Photo: Katie Yu / Netflix) Altered Carbon is one of the biggest break-out hits among Netflix's recent push for sci-fi originals. The series is adapted from a novel by the same name released in 2002, and its third season was just released on Feb. 27.

3 - Paradise PD (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) Paradise PD it Netflix's answer to adult-oriented cartoons like Family Guy and The Simpsons. The second season premiered on Friday after a wait of nearly two years, and fans are not disappointed.

2 - The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) True crime documentaries have been some of the biggest hits in Netflix history, and The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez are no exception. The docu-series concerns the murder of an 8-year-old boy in 2013. It premiered on Feb. 26.