Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix's ever-expanding streaming library is growing even further this week. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant, known for its expansive catalogue that touches on just about every genre, began stocking a fresh slate of content consisting of 16 new titles, 14 of which are Netflix original series and films. Among the new additions is a Brazilian take on a recently-debuted hit Netflix original reality series, a series that takes a look at exactly what it means to be human, the third season premiere of one fan-favorite Spanish-language thrillers. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Circle Brazil' Netflix's latest hit venture into the world of reality TV is heading south and heating things up. On Wednesday, March 11, the streamer will debut The Circle Brazil. Based on a U.K. series of the same name and likewise a spinoff of the U.S. Netflix original series, The Circle is a social experiment that sees contestants competing in the ultimate popularity content in the hopes of winning the $100,000 cash prize. There's just one major catch – the group of contestants can only communicate with one another via social media through a digital platform dubbed "The Circle" and are unable to meet face-to-face. Contestants, all of whom are living in a single building in isolation, must decide whether to be their authentic selves or a better version of themselves.

'Dirty Money: Season 2' Netflix's critically-acclaimed investigative series Dirty Money is returning for Season 2 on Wednesday. The docu-series, from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, focuses on how the elite build their fortunes and take control of the world, offering viewers an "up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business." While Season 1 offered a look at President Donald Trump's fortune, Volkswagen's "clean diesel" scandal, and Canada's maple syrup industry, among others, Season 2 will offer a look inside Jared Kushner's real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal, and Malaysia's 1MDB corruption case.

'On My Block: Season 3' Netflix subscribers are getting the chance to catch up with four bright and street-savvy friends in Season 3 of On My Block. The half-hour comedy series, co-created by Awkward creator Lauren Iungerich, is a coming-of-age comedy centered on four "bright, street-savvy friends" who are navigating their way through their first year of high school in the inner city of South Central Los Angeles. Headed to the streaming library on Wednesday, Season 3 will see the stakes getting even higher despite the characters’ belief that life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge. Created by Lauren Iungerich and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft, On My Block stars Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias.

'100 Humans' Netflix is tackling the concept of being human in its newest original series, 100 Humans. Described as a social experience, the series sees 100 volunteers from diverse backgrounds participating in a number of various experiments exploring age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human. Set to debut on Friday, March 13, 100 Humans is hosted by writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and model Zainab Johnson, writer and stand-up comedian Sammy Obeid, and writer, actress, and TV and podcast host Alison Ward.

'Elite: Season 3' Netflix's Spanish-language teen crime series Elite is returning for more drama on Friday. Set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go, the series follows a group of students whose lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it. Season 3 will see the start of a new investigation after another student is killed. Meanwhile the students will continue looking toward their future all while the consequences of the past haunt them.

What else is being added this week? Making sure that subscribers have more than enough streaming options for the weekend, Netflix will be adding an additional 11 titles to the streaming library by week's end. Avail. 3/10/20:

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – NETFLIX FAMILY

Marc Maron: End Times Fun – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 3/11/20:

Last Ferry

Summer Night Avail. 3/12/20:

Hospital Playlist – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/13/20:

BEASTARS – NETFLIX ANIME

Bloodride – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go Karts – NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Girls – NETFLIX FILM

The Valhalla Murders – NETFLIX ORIGINAL