'Lost in Space' Star Mina Sundwall Reacts to Netflix Renewing Show for Final Season

Now that Netflix has officially renewed Lost in Space for Season 3, Mina Sundwall can finally get something off her chest. The series star, who plays Penny Robinson, recorded a video of her confessing to the news weeks ago. While she spent some of the clip talking about how she was worried about keeping the secret, it appears she was able to hold out, only tweeting out the clip today like a time capsule from February.

our secret is out. are you ready? I wonder what Penny will write about this year. 🤫 #lostinspace @lostinspacetv pic.twitter.com/BJXKzgunVU — Mina Sundwall (@MinaSundwall) March 9, 2020

"It is the morning of Feb. 7, and I just got a very important call, which means that I know something that you don't know," Sundwall began. "But if you're watching this today, that means that it's official. It's been released. It's been announced. Lost in Space is coming back for Season 3, and I can't believe I've had to keep this a secret for days because I'm so bad at keeping secrets. But I can't wait to see where the Robinsons venture to this year. And I cannot wait to be back with the gang. And I do see everybody asking me, and I'm so sorry for when you see this."

"Here we go again," she added.

News of the renewal was somewhat bittersweet, unfortunately, as Netflix announced that the upcoming Season 3 would be the show's last, which fans definitely had some thoughts about. However, showrunner Zack Estrin told TV Line that he "always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy." He also noted that the original Lost in Space ran for three seasons on CBS from 1965-1968.

In January, Sundwall told PopCulture.com that her and the rest of the cast were "were pretty much as equally kept in the dark" about what the writers have planned for their characters from season to season.

"Right before we started filming, when they were finalizing it, they brought us all in and they said, 'Is there anything that you would like to see for Penny?' later adding, "They're pretty good at holding off on telling us exactly what's going to happen. We didn't really know in detail until we got the script."

Lost in Space Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime on Netflix in 2021. The first two seasons are available to stream now.