'Spenser Confidential': Watch Post Malone Try to Beat up Mark Wahlberg in New Netflix Movie

Mark Wahlberg versus Post Malone? It's an unusual pairing for a fight, but one come to life in the new Netflix movie Spenser Confidential, released on Netflix March 6. Encouraging his followers to stream the action flick, Wahlberg shared a clip of the movie's most star-studded scene, a prison fight pitting Wahlberg against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and the "Sunflower" artist.

The movie, which stars Wahlberg as ex-cop and ex-con Spenser as he teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk (Winston Duke) to uncover a conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers, marks Malone's first acting role as a prison inmate named Squeeb. In the fight scene, a sinister message delivered to Wahlberg by Squeeb and his fellow inmates goes wrong as Wahlberg shows off his skills from his days on the force.

Watch @PostMalone try to beat me up in Spenser Confidential on @Netflix. 👊 pic.twitter.com/PqeXit4Qdx — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) March 8, 2020

Since the movie was released on Netflix, it's only managed to score a 38 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but Wahlberg's followers were certainly loving it.

Let's be real @markwahlberg has never made a movie that wasn't great but to add @postmalone was the best thing ever! — 𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓃𝑒 ❤𝒫𝑜𝓈𝓉𝓎 (@DianeH26) March 8, 2020

Loved it!!! Will there be another? The ending leads me to be I’ve there will be. Great cast!!! — Tammy Marie 💈 (@tamarammarie) March 8, 2020

Posty’s a natural! — Shannon Martin (@shannonslife77) March 8, 2020

And just because Wahlberg and Malone go head-to-head in the film doesn't mean the two aren't buddies off camera.

During a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Wahlberg revealed he even tried to caution Malone against his many tattoos following a painful removal process for "eight or nine" of his own, which he attributed to "sensibility."

"It took me five years to get the tattoos removed and it's dreadfully painful," he said. "It's like hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again....I told Posty, it's gonna be a lot of Bud Lights trying to get those things off you."

"What did he say?" Corden asked.

"He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos. 'Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I'm going to keep them forever,'" Wahlberg recalled. "But then you realize, 'I'm pushing 40, I've gotta do something about this.'"

