Hilary Duff Weighs in on Disney+ 'Love, Simon' Spinoff Not Being 'Family Friendly'

Now that the series spinoff of Love, Simon has officially jumped ship from Disney+ to Hulu, Hilary Duff has some thoughts on the matter. After the show was slated for Disney+, on Wednesday it was retitled as Love, Victor and shifted over to Hulu. In addressing the change, Disney said that "many issues explored on the show, including alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not fit in with the family-friendly content on Disney+."

This caught the attention of Duff, who addressed the matter in an Instagram story. As E! News noticed, the actor took a screenshot of the headline announcing the big change and wrote: "Sounds familiar..."

Duff's comment is likely a reference to the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was announced last summer. After filming two episodes of the would-be series, it's landed in limbo for the time being. The original series creator, Terri Minsky, was originally returning to the project as both executive producer and showrunner, though she ended up being fired by Disney.

The studio addressed the situation with the show in a statement last month.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series."

While no further updates have been provided since, Duff's sister, Haylie Duff, is excited for the series nonetheless.

"I'm excited for it!" Duff told PopCulture.com exclusively. "I don't know that much about it, but I'm excited for it. I think it's going to be really cute and fun and I'm happy for her that she's doing that."

The newly retitled Love, Victor was on the critically acclaimed 2018 film, Love, Simon, which was in turn based on Becky Albertalli's 2015 novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. The series will be run by the film's writers, Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker while also serving as showrunners on NBC's tearjerking drama, This Is Us.

The series will center on Victor (Michael Cimino), who's a new student at Creekwood High School, which is the same school from the 2018 film. As Victor embarks on a journey of self-discovery, he faces challenges at home while he tries to adjust to his new surroundings while coming to terms with his sexual orientation.

Love, Victor is now expected to premiere on Hulu this June.