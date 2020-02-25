Netflix Top 10 Feature Rolled Out, and Fans Have Questions

Netflix is introducing a new feature to help viewers keep up with what others ae watching on the platform. The streaming service is adding a "Top 10" row to its homepage, showing what people in the same region are watching to help users keep up with the current trends. So far fans are split over the idea.

Netflix has undeniably changed the way TV and media are consumed these days, but it is still ironing out the kinks. On Monday, the company took another big leap with its announcement of the "Top 10" section. It was revealed in a blog post on Netflix's company website.

The Top 10 row will show the most-watched titles in a user's country, and will be updated every day. The picks will even be ranked, revealing which show or movie is getting the most views on Netflix on any given day.

Starting today you’ll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row! The lists update daily to show what's popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films. Here’s an example of what they look like https://t.co/PKxTreBQuo pic.twitter.com/qaAlqCGgRn — Netflix US (@netflix) February 24, 2020

The feature will begin to permeate more of Netflix's interface as well. For example, users will be able to click on different categories on its site or app, and get a Top 10 list for that section, narrowing the field even further.

This whole thing seems to be an endeavor to allow users to watch the same things their friends, colleagues and family are watching, fostering a more ubiquitous media discussion. There have been many jokes lately about the widespread offerings of the media landscape, with people saying it would be a full-time job to keep up with every trendy show or movie.

In some ways, Netflix is playing catch-up with this idea, which has been gaining steam in the public consciousness for a while now. This season, Family Guy did one notable sketch about Netflix and other streaming services killing the "water cooler small talk" of previous generations, and it briefly went viral on Twitter.

Meanwhile, more and more TV critics have been suggesting that Netflix should reconsider its practice of dropping an entire season of its original series at a time. In December, many compared Netflix's The Witcher directly to its contemporary The Mandalorian on Disney+, noting that The Mandalorian seemed to get an advantage by being released one episode per week.

"There's a lot of shows I would like to talk about but I can't watch an entire season and pump out content in a day or two. And by then the interest will have moved onto the next binge thing," tweeted YouTuber Joe Magician at the time.

Perhaps Netflix hopes that this new list will help guide users to one decisive favorite that they can talk about with their friends. Here is what fans on Twitter have to say about it.