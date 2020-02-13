It's been announced that long-running Amazon Prime crime-drama Bosch will come to end with Season 7 at the streaming service. According to Deadline, Amazon has picked up the series for a seventh and final season. The series stars Titus Welliver as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch, and is based on a series of novels from author Michael Connelly. In a statement on the news of the show coming to an end, Connelly said, "I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in Season 7. It’s bittersweet, but all good things come to an end, and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to."

"This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest-running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. That is amazing to me," Connelly continued.

"The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages," he concluded.

In addition to Welliver, Bosch also stars actor Jamie Hector as Detective II Jerry Edgar, Bosch's partner. As well as Amy Aquino as Lieutenant II Grace Billets, and Lance Reddick as Chief of Police Irvin Irving.

Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television for Amazon Studios, also commented on the news, saying, "Bosch was one of our first Amazon Originals, and it helped define us as a home for smartly written, captivating series. It has been a pleasure to work with Eric, Henrik [Bastin], Michael, Pieter Jan [Brugge], Dan [Pyne], Titus and the entire Bosch team. We’re delighted that we get to spend another season with Harry Bosch and conclude this wonderful television series for our Prime Video customers."

Finally, Henrik Bastin Partner and CEO of Fabrik Entertainment offered, "I’m delighted that Bosch is returning for its seventh and final season. Producing Bosch has been an amazing journey, and my deepest gratitude goes to Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer and executive producer Pieter Jan Brugge. It would have been impossible without their creative vision, talent and kindness."

"I feel proud knowing that we put everything we’ve got into the series and that we gave the fans all we had. I would also like to thank Amazon for their unwavering support and engagement from the very beginning of this project and throughout all seven seasons," he added. "Jen, Vernon, Marc, Albert and Brian, thanks! It has been a blast!"

The news of Bosch ending comes ahead of the show's sixth season premiere, which is set for sometime in 2020, but no debut date has been announced.