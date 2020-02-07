Netflix is bulking up its streaming library this weekend with the addition of 10 new titles. Beginning on Friday, the popular streaming service will be adding nearly a dozen new movies, TV shows, and originals to its ever-expanding library of titles, giving subscribers plenty of new options for their next binge. Making this weekend even better is the fact that subscribers will not have to say goodbye to any existing titles, as nothing will be leaving the library this weekend. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Slide 1 of 7 'Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2' Netflix's slate of content for children is expanding with the second season of one team up between the streamer and DreamWorks Animation Television. Dragons: Rescue Riders, the latest addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, follows twins Dak and Leyla, who were raised by dragons and now spend their days along with their five best friend dragons rescuing other dragons and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor. Season 2, which will be available for streaming on Friday, Feb. 7, will see the Rescue Riders continuing their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe all while facing a new nemesis in Magnus's crafty nephew, Axel.

Slide 2 of 7 'Horse Girl' After debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Netflix's newest psychological drama Horse Girl is finally making its debut on the streaming giant Friday. Directed by Jeff Baena and described as "a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman's search for the truth, however abstract it may be," Horse Girl centers on Sarah, a socially isolated girl whose simplistic life of working at an arts and craft store and spending time with horses is upended by a series of strangely surreal dreams. The film stars Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, Paul Reiser, Jay Duplass, Robin Tunney, Debby Ryan, and Toby Huss.

Slide 3 of 7 'Locke & Key' Netflix's long-awaited adaptation of Joe Hill’s best-selling comic book series Locke & Key is finally making its way to Netflix on Friday. The series, which is years in the making, centers on the Locke siblings, who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts. As they adjust to their new surroundings, they discover that the house conceals magical keys that may be connected to their father's death and that give them various powers and abilities. However, a demon seeking out the keys will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, Locke & Key stars Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Petrice Jones as Scot, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser.

Slide 4 of 7 'Better Call Saul: Season 4' Netflix is stocking the fourth season of AMC series Better Call Saul in its streaming library on Sunday, Feb. 9. A prequel to AMC's Breaking Bad, the series centers on small-time attorney Jimmy McGill and his gradual transformation into Saul Goodman, who acted as attorney for Walter White in the mothership series. Helmed by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Thea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tony Dalton. It was recently renewed for a sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC sometime in 2021.

Slide 5 of 7 'Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama' Netflix is asking you, the viewer, to George, Harold, and the infamous Captain Underpants make decisions in its newest team up with DreamWorks Animation, Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama. The streamer first breathed life into the fictitious title superhero back in 2018 with the debut of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, an animated series that follows the adventures of best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, who turn their principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero looking to save the day. The newest addition to the franchise, slated for a Sunday release, is an interactive special in which Harold and George need the viewer’s decision-making skills to stop Krupp from blowing their beloved treehouse to smithereens.

Slide 6 of 7 What Else Is Being Added This Weekend? Netflix is doubling down on the additions this weekend, adding five more titles in addition to the five mentioned above. Avail. 2/7/20:

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

My Holo Love – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Killed Malcolm X? Avail. 2/8/20:

The Coldest Game – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/9/20:

Polaroid