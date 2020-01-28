'The Ranch' Fans Are Ecstatic That New Episodes Are on Netflix

Fans are celebrating after Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24 dropped brand new episodes of The Ranch. As fans flocked to the streaming service to watch Part 8, the final batch of fresh episodes of the Ashton Kutcher-starring series, many also flocked to social media to rejoice as they began their binge of the final season.

"I'm soooo looking forward to tonight when I can watch the new episodes of [The Ranch]," wrote one fan of the series. "Sadly it's the last season but I'll make the most of it. Hope I won't watch them in just one sitting."

"Once again, there are MORE new episodes of [The Ranch]!!" added another. "Absolutely love this show. Sad it's the final run. Going to try to savor the last ten episodes."

Opens Netflix and sees that there's new episodes of #TheRanch pic.twitter.com/aSoAmk0SYD — Marissa (@marissa__mar) January 24, 2020

"Happy the 8th part of [The Ranch] came out, sad i wont have new episodes to here the killer intro song again," tweeted one fan. "COWBOYS AINT EASY TO LOOOVE, BUT THEY'RE HARDER TO HOOOOOOLD."

"New episodes of [The Ranch] came out at 12:01 am on [Netflix], in think well I'm up I'll watch one and go to bed. 5 hours later at 5:01 am I'm up and watch all of Season 8 dad gum it man. We are so spoiled. Now I got to wait 6 months for Season 9," another added, quickly being informed that Season 9 was not in the works.

The final 10 episodes, each running between 27 and 35 minutes, are titled "It Ain't My Fault," "Like It's the Last Time," "Out of Sight," "Fadeaway," "Born to Love You," "Not Everything's About You," "What Was I Thinking," "Helluva Life," "Dumb Effin' Luck," and "Take Me Home, Country Roads." They bring the series' final episode count up to 80, making The Ranch Netflix's longest-running multi-camera comedy to date.

First premiering on the streamer on April 1, 2016, the sitcom centers on the Bennett family and stars Kutcher as Colt Bennett, who returns to his family's Colorado ranch to reconnect with his family.

All seasons of The Ranch are available for streaming on Netflix.