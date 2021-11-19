Major Update on Ex-NFL RB Zac Stacy Who Allegedly Attacked His Ex-Girlfriend

The video that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their child has led to an arrest. According to TMZ Sports, Stacy was arrested shortly after flying into Florida from Tennessee on Thursday night. Police said that Stacy flew from Nashville to Orlando, “with the intention of turning himself in,” and was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department.

According to Yahoo Sports, Stacy is being charged with two felonies — aggravated assault (great bodily harm) and criminal mischief (greater than or equal to $1,000). The incident happened on Saturday and the arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday. The video showed Stacy punching the throwing the woman around the room while the child was crying. Stacy fled the scene before the police arrived.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The woman, who has been identified as Kristin Evans, recently talked about the incident. “This was just the last straw I would say,” Evans said per Fox News. “I really truly feel that if it continues that he would kill me,” Evans released the video of the attack on her home surveillance footage on social media. Stacy was supposed to turn himself in when the arrest warrant was issued. Evans believed his friends could be helping to hide him.

“We believed he was in Nashville. We are not sure if he will be returning to the Orlando area today. There was some word of that,” said Evans. Stacy, who played for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets, met Evans in 2019 while she was working as Wellness Coordinator for the Memphis Express from the American Alliance of Football — another team Stacy played for. They started dating in August of that year, and Stacy became more Physical with Evans after the birth of their son.

“He feels justified in his actions. There’s nothing that anyone could do to justify something like that,” said Evans. Along with Evans being arrested, The Music City Bowl announced that it has cut ties with Stacy, who was the YFP ambassador.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately. the statement reads. Stacy played in the NFL from 2013-2015. He played college football and Vanderbilt where he rushed for over 1,100 yards in his final two seasons with the school.