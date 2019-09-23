Ben Roethlisberger Won’t Have Tommy John Surgery, Expected to Return in 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t retiring anytime soon. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger, who suffered an elbow injury during the second game of the season, will not have Tommy John surgery as was previously reported. As for his future with the Steelers, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be ready to play next season.

“There is complete optimism that he will be ready to roll next season,” once source said to Schefter. “No one is concerned that next year is going to be a problem.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger will be back with the team not only in 2020, but he will play in 2021 which is the final year of his contract.

“He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we’ve heard, we’re comfortable that’s a strong possibility,” Tomlin said.

When Roethlisberger heard the news he was going to be out for the rest of the season, he was obviously not happy.

“This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship-level play,” Roethlisberger continued. “I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

Along with being a two-time Super Bowl winner, Roethlisberger has been named to the Pro Bowl six times and he was was the NFL‘s passing yards leader in 2014 and 2018. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 after not losing a start during the regular season and throwing for 2,621 yards and 17 touchdowns. For his career, Roethlisberger has thrown for 56,545 yards, 363 touchdowns and 191 interceptions.

Taking Roethlisberger’s place is Mason Rudolph who the team drafted in the third round from Oklahoma State in 2018. In Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Rudolph threw for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the team’s 24-20 loss.