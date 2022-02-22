NFL and XFL Announce Major Partnership

The NFL and XFL are teaming up when the XFL returns to action in 2023. On Monday, the XFL announced it is collaborating with the NFL on select innovation programs to further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development. One of the focuses will be health and safety as the XFL will work with the NFL on forward-thinking physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment and the sharing of game trends and data.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL, said in a press release. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

The XFL also revealed that additional avenues for collaboration could include international football development and scouting, as well as associating, including the testing of different rules for player protection and enhanced overall play. “The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels,” Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said in the release.

Garcia, along with her business partner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital purchased the XFL for $15 million in 2020. The move came shortly after the league returned to action earlier in the year but was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson went to Twitter to react to the news. “The whole idea about the XFL/NFL collaboration is to grow the game of football. The game that we all love. The game that we are all passionate about, “ Johnson said in the video. “Now that the XFL is joining forces with the NFL with one goal in mind, which is innovation and opportunities to advance the game of football.” Johnson also said both leagues are looking to “create opportunities for player development on and off the field.”