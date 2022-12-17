WWE's Top Dolla Updates His Condition After Botched 'SmackDown' Dive

WWE's Top Dolla suffered an embarrassment during Friday night's episode of SmackDown on Fox. Top Dolla and his Hit Row tag team partner Ashante Adonis faced off against The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) in a No. 1 contender's match for the Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. During one spot, Top Dolla, real name A.J. Francis, attempted a suicide dive (a jump from the ring to the outside area) onto his opponents. However, it didn't go as planned.

The former NFL player was not able to properly execute the maneuver, tumbling head over heels over the top rope and mostly missing his opponents. The wrestlers played off the botched move and continued on with the match, which resulted in a Hit row victory. After the match, Top Dolla detailed what went wrong and if he was OK after the scary moment. Continue on to watch the clip in question and the WWE Superstar's thoughts on the moment.