WWE's Top Dolla Updates His Condition After Botched 'SmackDown' Dive
WWE's Top Dolla suffered an embarrassment during Friday night's episode of SmackDown on Fox. Top Dolla and his Hit Row tag team partner Ashante Adonis faced off against The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) in a No. 1 contender's match for the Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. During one spot, Top Dolla, real name A.J. Francis, attempted a suicide dive (a jump from the ring to the outside area) onto his opponents. However, it didn't go as planned.
The former NFL player was not able to properly execute the maneuver, tumbling head over heels over the top rope and mostly missing his opponents. The wrestlers played off the botched move and continued on with the match, which resulted in a Hit row victory. After the match, Top Dolla detailed what went wrong and if he was OK after the scary moment. Continue on to watch the clip in question and the WWE Superstar's thoughts on the moment.
Video of Top Dolla's 'SmackDown' Botched Dive
y’all making fun of Top Dolla when he’s doing what he loves while you’re sitting at home criticizing. none of you can do what he does lol #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/W2pngqaITc— Wave Meltzer (@LostFrisco) December 17, 2022
The video instantly was sent around social media platforms, including Twitter. Many mocked the Hit Row member, but others shared their support and just hoped he was OK.
Top Dolla Says He's 'Good' After Medical Evaluation
S/o God 🙏🏽 one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. 🙏🏽— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) December 17, 2022
The wrestler took to Twitter soon after to let fans know he was OK after a backstage evaluation. He explained what went wrong on the jump, saying one of his "legs gave out" as he began his jump.
Top Dolla Has Successfully Dived Before
I was 50 lbs heavier in this video than I am now. My leg gave out on live TV and some of y’all jokes are actually very funny but calling me a liar is super weird. It could’ve been way worse so I’m blessed 🙏🏽 Y’all don’t care doe 🔝💵 pic.twitter.com/0IMhVvsRhY— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) December 17, 2022
Top Dolla further defended the decision to attempt the spot, noting he's done the move before. He shared footage of himself nailing a similar suicide dive when he was 50 pounds heavier.
Top Dolla Acknowledges the Jokes
The Top Rope was hotter than Top Dolla is the funniest joke I’ve seen so far https://t.co/S6dFyWPUs8— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) December 17, 2022
The former WWE NXT standout acknowledged the WWE fan base's humor even if it was at his expense. "I have definitely been laughing at some of y'all responses," he tweeted. "The match was still very dope even with my fuck up, I'm grateful."
Mark Henry Supports Top Dolla After Botched 'SmackDown' Dive
Bro, anyone that has ever performed has failed. It’s a part of the process to get better. Why would you listen to people that have no idea how to do what you did,the ability or confidence to do what you did an the athleticism to perform that maneuver when the cameras are rolling. https://t.co/ciGSX04ZKK— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) December 17, 2022
Top Dolla received a major bit of support from a wrestling legend who now works with WWE's rival company, All Elite Wrestling. Fellow heavyweight Mark Henry publicly messaged him to note "it's a part of the process to get better." Henry, a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE and Olympic weightlifter, also dismissed those attacking Top Dolla after the botched move.
WWE Leaves the Botch out of YouTube Highlights
The move was notably not included in WWE's clip of the match shared on YouTube after SmackDown aired. However, it will likely remain in the full episode once it is uploaded to Hulu and later Peacock.